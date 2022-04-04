StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of IMMR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.47. 3,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,070. The stock has a market cap of $183.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. Immersion has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 35.58%. Analysts expect that Immersion will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $65,368.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,223 shares of company stock worth $110,119. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 937,629 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Immersion by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,698,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 754,286 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Immersion by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 395,920 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth $2,609,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 30,661.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 336,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 335,133 shares during the period. 45.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

