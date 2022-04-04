Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut Inogen from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.80.

NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.52. The stock had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,514. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $784.81 million, a PE ratio of -121.65 and a beta of 0.90. Inogen has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $82.35.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Inogen in the third quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Inogen by 383.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Inogen by 159.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inogen in the third quarter worth $81,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

