Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INFY. Wedbush boosted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.36.

INFY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,037,770. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. Infosys has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Infosys by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 269,131 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 0.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,630,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,026,000 after acquiring an additional 32,048 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 477.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,322,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,027 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Infosys by 8.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

