Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jaguar Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Shares of Jaguar Health stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 71,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,293. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 91,280 shares during the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jaguar Health (Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.