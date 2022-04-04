Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jaguar Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of Jaguar Health stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 71,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,293. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23.
About Jaguar Health (Get Rating)
Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.
