Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,676,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,363,000 after buying an additional 48,245 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.65.

NYSE:AAP traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,687. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.60 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 62.96%.

About Advance Auto Parts (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.