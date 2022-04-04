Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $278,706,000 after buying an additional 2,577,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $518,925,000 after buying an additional 2,262,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $62.13. 220,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,386,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.27.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

