Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.93.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,697. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.38 and its 200 day moving average is $137.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,778,000 after purchasing an additional 191,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,457,000 after buying an additional 325,479 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,648,000 after buying an additional 482,295 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after buying an additional 670,003 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after buying an additional 1,133,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

