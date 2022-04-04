Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KALU has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.00.

NASDAQ:KALU traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.62. 730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.54 and its 200-day moving average is $99.67. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $85.04 and a twelve month high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.23 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is -265.52%.

In other news, Director Leo Wilfred Gerard sold 663 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $61,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,213 shares of company stock worth $314,169. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

