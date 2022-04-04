Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2,500.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a C$2,060.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$993.53.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock traded up C$0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$32.18. 393,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of C$8.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.81. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$25.50 and a 52 week high of C$35.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.25.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$878.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$899.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

