KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

KLAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $450.10.

KLA stock traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $365.99. 11,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,751. KLA has a 52-week low of $285.89 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

