PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $700.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.69.

Get PageGroup alerts:

Shares of MPGPF stock remained flat at $$8.56 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82. PageGroup has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $9.46.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.