NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives €40.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €40.75 ($44.78).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOEJ. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ETR:NOEJ traded up €0.30 ($0.33) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €26.36 ($28.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €25.78 ($28.33) and a fifty-two week high of €49.36 ($54.24). The company has a market capitalization of $839.89 million and a P/E ratio of 15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.55.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

