AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in AT&T by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,642,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.87. 531,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,657,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $170.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

