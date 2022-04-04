Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 258 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP traded up $17.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $693.00. 2,941,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,619. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $510.02 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $727.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,161.85. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

