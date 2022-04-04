Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $7.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $447.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $322.90 and a 1-year high of $490.82. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $417.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.08.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

