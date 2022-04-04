Analysts Set Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) PT at $14.40

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $401,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 17.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,543,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 224,437 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 258.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36,274 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4,850.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 297,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

EGO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 35,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,516. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

