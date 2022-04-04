Brokerages Set Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Price Target at $26.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RXRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.84. 6,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,857. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -3.35.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 1,832.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $1,444,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $173,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 846,483 shares of company stock worth $7,004,583.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

