Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,958,119,000 after acquiring an additional 301,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,206,000 after acquiring an additional 516,806 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,255,000 after acquiring an additional 78,963 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,423,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after buying an additional 75,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.32. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIG. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

