StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Generac to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $465.00.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC traded up $11.06 on Thursday, hitting $312.06. 4,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,029. Generac has a 52 week low of $251.74 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $1,493,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,985,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.