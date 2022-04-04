America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.92

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.92 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 96 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATAX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 19.18 and a current ratio of 19.18.

America First Multifamily Investors ( NASDAQ:ATAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 134,076 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 55,165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 52,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the third quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.