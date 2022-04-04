Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.42

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.42 and last traded at $76.44, with a volume of 1994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.79.

PDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Precision Drilling from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Precision Drilling by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

