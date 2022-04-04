Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.76.

Global Net Lease stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,727. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -761.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

