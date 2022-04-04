Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 161 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.11. 4,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $125.48 and a one year high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

