Analysts Set Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Target Price at $6.97

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.97.

WIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of WIT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.92. 19,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. Wipro has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is a boost from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,524,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,518,000 after acquiring an additional 282,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,235,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,901,000 after buying an additional 213,709 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,915,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,694,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,338,000 after acquiring an additional 419,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,658,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after acquiring an additional 96,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

