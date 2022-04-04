$0.18 EPS Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. Broadmark Realty Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 68.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRMK. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NYSE:BRMK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,057. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 846.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,811,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,453 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,035,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,666 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,680,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $3,464,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 263,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

