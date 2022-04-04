GAP (NYSE:GPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.51.

Shares of GPS stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $14.11. 251,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,516,713. GAP has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

