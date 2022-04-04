Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.71. 30,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.92.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,392,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

