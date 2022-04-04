International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IBM. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a positive rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.45.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.48. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

