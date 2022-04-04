Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $238.62.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,217. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $202.79 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,942,000 after purchasing an additional 311,548 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

