Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of IRM stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,333. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.36%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 614 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $31,142.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,597,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,503 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,300,000 after buying an additional 1,123,761 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 26,779 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 21,489 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.