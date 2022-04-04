Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.04

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.04 and last traded at $30.54, with a volume of 9183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.