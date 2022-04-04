Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Gap Up to $39.31

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.31, but opened at $48.90. Twitter shares last traded at $49.41, with a volume of 3,403,882 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

