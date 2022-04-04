Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Up to $30.07

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.07, but opened at $32.76. Camtek shares last traded at $33.04, with a volume of 8,777 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Get Camtek alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth $14,473,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Camtek by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after buying an additional 172,745 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth $599,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.