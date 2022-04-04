Analysts Set Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Target Price at $11.00

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Progenity alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 3rd quarter valued at $935,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Progenity by 18.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PROG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. 114,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,154,548. Progenity has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.40). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Progenity will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progenity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.