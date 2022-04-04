S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $495.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $481.14.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $8.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $416.21. The stock had a trading volume of 23,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,624. The company has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $359.40 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In related news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Eastern Bank lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

