StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.40.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,456. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,654,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,069,000 after buying an additional 405,563 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,484,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,341,000 after purchasing an additional 243,283 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 28.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,075,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $8,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.