GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Shares of GBL stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.10. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,508. GAMCO Investors has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $588.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 84.90%. The company had revenue of $81.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is 5.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAMCO Investors (Get Rating)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

