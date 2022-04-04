StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $13.80 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.83.

GFI stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.12. 6,111,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,562,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1738 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 1,856.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after buying an additional 2,667,609 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 116.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 614,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

