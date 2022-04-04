StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.22.

NYSE GDOT traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.31. 3,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,911. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $152,658. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 43.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Green Dot by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 61.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

