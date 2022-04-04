Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair raised Glaukos from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research raised Glaukos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.33.

GKOS stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.19. 2,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,627. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $49.71. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Glaukos by 120.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Glaukos by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,237,000 after purchasing an additional 56,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Glaukos by 17,470.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 668,934 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at $29,779,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

