Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Altria Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.57. The stock had a trading volume of 131,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,627,290. The company has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.38. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $53.96.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

