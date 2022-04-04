Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after acquiring an additional 503,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Equinix by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,577,000 after purchasing an additional 149,404 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Equinix by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Equinix by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 864,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,186,000 after purchasing an additional 169,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $764.69. The stock had a trading volume of 915 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,487. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $662.26 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $707.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $766.08. The company has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 223.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Argus reduced their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $847.94.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

