31,673 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HSBC lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of TTE traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.48. The stock had a trading volume of 78,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,574. The firm has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

