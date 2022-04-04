StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

LIND stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.24. 525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,362. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $50,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 2,070 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $36,245.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,623 over the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,385,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after buying an additional 303,961 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 72.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 440,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 184,866 shares in the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 123.1% in the third quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 329,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 181,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 26.4% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 832,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 174,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

