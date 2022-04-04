Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

LAKE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,289. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $148.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,180,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 212,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 153,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 433.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 28.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 59,140 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

