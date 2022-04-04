Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
LAKE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,289. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $148.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lakeland Industries (LAKE)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.