Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

ONB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Old National Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 42,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.79. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $201.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 81.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

