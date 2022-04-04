McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

NYSE:MCK traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,862. McKesson has a 1-year low of $180.41 and a 1-year high of $310.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.26.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

