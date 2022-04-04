OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

OFS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of OFS Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Capital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ OFS traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $13.18. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,943. OFS Capital has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. OFS Capital had a net margin of 119.05% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 56,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 53,113 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the third quarter worth $343,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 110.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

