Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $942.74.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,921 shares of company stock valued at $62,411,803 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $12.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,097.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,946,686. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $900.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $958.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 222.45, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

