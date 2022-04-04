Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Icahn Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.78. 793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,079. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.15. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $48.93 and a 12 month high of $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($1.85). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -372.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 94.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 32,019 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 25.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 9.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 13.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

